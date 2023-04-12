|
12.04.2023 08:00:14
SThree: SBTi-verified net-zero target and 2022 Impact Report
|
SThree (STEM)
12 April 2023
SThree plc
SBTi-verified net-zero target and 2022 Impact Report
SThree to reach net zero no later than 2050
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), announces today its ambitious SBTi1-verified net-zero target and transition plan, together with the publication of its annual review of the impact of the Groups ESG strategy.
Influencing the industry and committing to science-based net-zero
For more than a decade, SThree has taken action to reduce its environmental impact and has made considerable progress since setting its first climate science aligned target, reducing its carbon emissions by 44% since 2019.
In 2022, SThree strengthened its ambitions and completed the process to set net-zero targets verified by SBTi. These targets cover greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from SThrees own operations (scope 1 & 2) and value chains (scope 3). As a result of the SBTi targets, SThree is now a member of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C.
Long-term net zero target:
Near-term targets:
The Groups approach to net-zero involves planned, targeted action that is led by data and encompasses behaviour change, operational adaptions and influencing its end-to-end value chain. SThree acknowledges that reducing its full value chain emissions will take time due to the high proportion of emissions being generated via the supply chain. As a result, scope 3 emissions will be reduced more gradually, being halved by 2030 before the Group continues its path to net-zero in the longer term, understanding the urgency to take action and therefore being more ambitious with the emissions it has more control over (scope 1 and scope 2).
2022 Impact Report
SThree has today published its 2022 Impact Report which includes an overview of the Group's ESG activities and progress in 2022, as well as its commitment for the future.
The success of the Groups commitments is measured against a number of targets. These targets include:
The 2022 Impact Report highlights progress against these targets in 2022, including:
Detail of SThrees roadmap toward net-zero and more information about the Groups 2022 Impact Report are available on our website: sthree-impact-report-2022.pdf
Timo Lehne, CEO, commented:
I am incredibly proud to see SThree continuing to take a leading role in sustainability with the new commitments announced today, which set to further ensure the protection of our climate. To be able to say we are now pursuing an approved net-zero target aligned to 1.5°C underscores the commitments and investments we have made as part of our ESG strategy.
Our aim is to be as transparent and ambitious as possible for our stakeholders, and this is reflected in the fact that we are announcing targets which are fully verified by the SBTi, alongside a clear and comprehensive transition plan. We are now set on a path to reaching net-zero and we look forward to providing updates on our progress.
Gemma Branney, Global Director of Purpose and Inclusion, commented:
SThree plays a crucial role in providing the STEM skills that will invent, innovate and adapt to tackle climate change. Our commitment to net-zero mirrors our commitment to finding and nurturing the talent needed to build a sustainable future for everyone.
1The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.
- Ends -
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,000 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|236097
|EQS News ID:
|1605165
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.23
|SThree: SBTi-verified net-zero target and 2022 Impact Report (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|SThree : SBTi-verified net-zero target and 2022 Impact Report (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
21.03.23
|SThree: FY23 Q1 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|SThree : FY23 Q1 Trading Update (Investegate)
|
15.03.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SThree PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SThree PLCShs
|4,74
|0,96%