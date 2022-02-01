NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 10:59:58

SThree: Total Voting Rights

SThree (STEM)
01-Feb-2022 / 09:59 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 February 2022

 

SThree plc

Total Voting Rights

 

 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 January 2022 consisted of 133,666,544 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,630,777. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Pamela Steyn

Assistant Company Secretary

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 140180
EQS News ID: 1275243

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275243&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX setzt Erholungskurs auch im Februar fort -- Leichtes Plus an Japans Börse - Feiertagspause in China
