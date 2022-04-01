SThree: Total Voting Rights

1 April 2022

SThree plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2022 consisted of 133,667,879 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,632,112. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant