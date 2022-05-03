|
03.05.2022 10:34:15
SThree: Total Voting Rights
|
SThree (STEM)
3 May 2022
SThree plc
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital as at 30 April 2022 consisted of 133,667,879 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,632,112. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|159164
|EQS News ID:
|1341963
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
10:34
|SThree: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|SThree: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|SThree : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (Investegate)
|
20.04.22
|SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|SThree : Result of Annual General Meeting (Investegate)
|
19.04.22
|SThree: Board Changes (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|SThree : Board Changes (Investegate)
|
13.04.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)