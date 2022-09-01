|
01.09.2022 11:32:44
SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
SThree (STEM)
1 September 2022
SThree plc
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital as at 31 August 2022 consisted of 133,823,587 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,787,820. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|185323
|EQS News ID:
|1433281
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.09.22
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|SThree: Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|SThree : Block listing Interim Review (Investegate)
|
18.08.22
|SThree: Block Listing of Shares (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|SThree : Block Listing of Shares (Investegate)
|
15.08.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
15.08.22
|SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director (EQS Group)