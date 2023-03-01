|
01.03.2023 12:30:04
SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
SThree (STEM)
1 March 2023
SThree plc
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital as at 28 February 2023 consisted of 134,500,607 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 134,464,840. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|226731
|EQS News ID:
|1571971
|
