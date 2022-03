STI gains 0.4% amid mixed Asian showing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE stocks were up on Friday (Mar 25), with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.4 per cent or 13.99 points to close at 3,413.69. Across the broader market, 1.61 billion shares worth S$1.38 billion were traded, with gainers narrowly beating losers 260 to 249.