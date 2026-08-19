Onyx Acquisition Company I Registered a Aktie

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ISIN: KYG6755Q1091

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19.08.2026 07:45:12

Stick with the Good Vibes: OZO and Benzilla Turn Travel Memories into Collectable Luggage Art


EQS Newswire / 19/08/2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Every journey leaves a story behind – sometimes in photographs, sometimes in the scratches, tags and stickers collected on our luggage along the way. OZO is turning those travel memories into something guests can take with them, teaming up with acclaimed Thai street artist Benzilla to launch four exclusive OZO x BENZILLA luggage stickers inspired by the character and energy of its destinations.

798674-OZOxBenzilla-PR-News-Cove.jpeg

Featuring Benzilla's signature LOOOK character, the limited-edition designs invite travellers to add a new story to their luggage with every OZO stay. The collaboration forms part of ONYX Hospitality Group's 60th anniversary celebrations under More of What You Love, bringing OZO's Unpack Good Vibes philosophy and Local Pulse brand pillar to life through art, travel and destination-inspired experiences.

OZO, ONYX Hospitality Group's upper-midscale lifestyle hotel brand, is built around its Unpack Good Vibes philosophy and three brand pillars: Rest to Rise, helping guests recharge; Feel the Buzz, embracing fun and social experiences; and Local Pulse, connecting travellers with the people, culture and character of each destination.

The collaboration grew out of OZO's Local Pulse concept, with Benzilla using his distinctive visual style and LOOOK character to interpret the personality of four OZO destinations.

Guests booking directly with participating OZO hotels will receive one limited-edition OZO x BENZILLA luggage sticker per room, per stay at check-out. The offer applies to bookings made by 30 April 2027, for stays completed by 30 June 2027, while stocks last.

OZO Hotels in Thailand
  • OZO North Pattaya puts guests close to North Pattaya Beach, local restaurants, lifestyle attractions and the energy of the city. After a day exploring Pattaya, guests can cool off at the SPLASH swimming pool, recharge at TONE or unwind over food and drinks at EAT and THIRST - making it an easy base for combining city experiences with time to relax.
  • OZO Phuket is just moments from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's best-known beach and surfing spots. With a lagoon pool, children's pool, water slides and play areas, the hotel works particularly well for families, while its location makes it easy to experience Phuket's beaches, water activities and island lifestyle. Guests can also dine at EAT and Prego, relax at CHILL or recharge at TONE.
  • OZO Chaweng Samui sits directly on Chaweng Beach, placing the sea at the heart of the stay. Guests can spend their days enjoying the beach and SPLASH swimming pool, discover Koh Samui at their own pace, or simply settle into the island atmosphere with drinks at the BEACH BAR and burgers at STACKed Burger Samui.
OZO Hotels in Malaysia
  • OZO George Town Penang offers a contemporary base for exploring UNESCO-listed George Town, from its famous street art and heritage streets to the food and multicultural influences that have shaped Penang. Back at the hotel, guests can take in city views from the rooftop SPLASH swimming pool, enjoy Malaysian and international dishes at EAT on the 21st floor, or relax and reconnect at CONNECT.
  • OZO Medini is well placed for families and travellers exploring Johor's growing leisure district, with attractions including LEGOLAND Malaysia, Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club and X Park nearby. After a day of adventures, guests can return for a swim at SPLASH, a meal at EAT or poolside refreshments at THIRST before recharging for the next day.
Bringing OZO's Local Pulse pillar to life in a playful and tangible way, the collaboration turns the character of each destination into something guests can carry beyond their stay. Because while a trip may end at check-out, the Good Vibes – and the stories collected along the way – can travel on to the next destination.

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitality #OZO #Benzilla
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ONYX Hospitality Group:

ONYX Hospitality Group is an established hospitality management company in the Asia-Pacific region, operating a comprehensive yet complementary portfolio of brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – designed to meet the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across a region in which the Group has deep expertise. Beyond its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also offers hospitality services spanning spas and food and beverage. Drawing on six decades of management experience, the company delivers innovative solutions throughout the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimum operational flexibility. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving needs of travellers.

For more information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

225647
News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

19/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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