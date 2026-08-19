Onyx Acquisition Company I Registered a Aktie
ISIN: KYG6755Q1091
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19.08.2026 07:45:12
Stick with the Good Vibes: OZO and Benzilla Turn Travel Memories into Collectable Luggage Art
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BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Every journey leaves a story behind – sometimes in photographs, sometimes in the scratches, tags and stickers collected on our luggage along the way. OZO is turning those travel memories into something guests can take with them, teaming up with acclaimed Thai street artist Benzilla to launch four exclusive OZO x BENZILLA luggage stickers inspired by the character and energy of its destinations.
Featuring Benzilla's signature LOOOK character, the limited-edition designs invite travellers to add a new story to their luggage with every OZO stay. The collaboration forms part of ONYX Hospitality Group's 60th anniversary celebrations under More of What You Love, bringing OZO's Unpack Good Vibes philosophy and Local Pulse brand pillar to life through art, travel and destination-inspired experiences.
OZO, ONYX Hospitality Group's upper-midscale lifestyle hotel brand, is built around its Unpack Good Vibes philosophy and three brand pillars: Rest to Rise, helping guests recharge; Feel the Buzz, embracing fun and social experiences; and Local Pulse, connecting travellers with the people, culture and character of each destination.
The collaboration grew out of OZO's Local Pulse concept, with Benzilla using his distinctive visual style and LOOOK character to interpret the personality of four OZO destinations.
Guests booking directly with participating OZO hotels will receive one limited-edition OZO x BENZILLA luggage sticker per room, per stay at check-out. The offer applies to bookings made by 30 April 2027, for stays completed by 30 June 2027, while stocks last.
OZO Hotels in Thailand
Hashtag: #ONYXHospitality #OZO #Benzilla
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ONYX Hospitality Group:ONYX Hospitality Group is an established hospitality management company in the Asia-Pacific region, operating a comprehensive yet complementary portfolio of brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – designed to meet the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across a region in which the Group has deep expertise. Beyond its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also offers hospitality services spanning spas and food and beverage. Drawing on six decades of management experience, the company delivers innovative solutions throughout the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimum operational flexibility. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving needs of travellers.
For more information: www.onyx-hospitality.com
News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group
19/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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