Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stifel initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences



23.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



The renowned investment bank Stifel commenced its research coverage of Xife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The corresponding initial analyst report rates Xlife Sciences' stock with a Buy rating and calls for a price target of CHF 68.00.- Stifels initiation report emphasizes that Xlife Sciences provides investors access to early-stage life science research projects from universities and other institutions. As competition is limited at this stage, the company can choose among the best projects. The report also outlines that Xlife Sciences plans to exit up to four of its portfolio companies in 2023 and ten to eleven in total until year-end 2024; the total targeted value creation of CHF 100-150 million with these planned exits is considered as meaningful amount for a small-cap company. The analyst report also takes note of the highly experienced Advisory Board as well as the competent Management Team. At www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures, a summary of Stifels first analyst report on Xlife Sciences can be viewed and downloaded. After Intron Health and Baader Bank, Stifel is the third financial services firm having initiated independent research coverage of Xlife Sciences. Financial calendar Annual Report 2022 April 20, 2023 AGM 2023 June 20, 2023 Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023 Contact Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG,

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch Disclaimer



