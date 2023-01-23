|
Stifel initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences
The renowned investment bank Stifel commenced its research coverage of Xife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The corresponding initial analyst report rates Xlife Sciences' stock with a Buy rating and calls for a price target of CHF 68.00.-
Stifels initiation report emphasizes that Xlife Sciences provides investors access to early-stage life science research projects from universities and other institutions. As competition is limited at this stage, the company can choose among the best projects. The report also outlines that Xlife Sciences plans to exit up to four of its portfolio companies in 2023 and ten to eleven in total until year-end 2024; the total targeted value creation of CHF 100-150 million with these planned exits is considered as meaningful amount for a small-cap company. The analyst report also takes note of the highly experienced Advisory Board as well as the competent Management Team.
At www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures, a summary of Stifels first analyst report on Xlife Sciences can be viewed and downloaded. After Intron Health and Baader Bank, Stifel is the third financial services firm having initiated independent research coverage of Xlife Sciences.
Financial calendar
Annual Report 2022 April 20, 2023
AGM 2023 June 20, 2023
Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
