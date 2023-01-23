23.01.2023 07:00:35

Stifel initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences

The renowned investment bank Stifel commenced its research coverage of Xife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The corresponding initial analyst report rates Xlife Sciences' stock with a Buy rating and calls for a price target of CHF 68.00.-

Stifels initiation report emphasizes that Xlife Sciences provides investors access to early-stage life science research projects from universities and other institutions. As competition is limited at this stage, the company can choose among the best projects. The report also outlines that Xlife Sciences plans to exit up to four of its portfolio companies in 2023 and ten to eleven in total until year-end 2024; the total targeted value creation of CHF 100-150 million with these planned exits is considered as meaningful amount for a small-cap company. The analyst report also takes note of the highly experienced Advisory Board as well as the competent Management Team.

At www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures, a summary of Stifels first analyst report on Xlife Sciences can be viewed and downloaded. After Intron Health and Baader Bank, Stifel is the third financial services firm having initiated independent research coverage of Xlife Sciences.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022                                   April 20, 2023

AGM 2023                                                  June 20, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023                               September 21, 2023

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) 

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

Disclaimer 

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. 


