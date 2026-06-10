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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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10.06.2026 14:43:19

Still here, still queer: LGBTQ+ Pride survives Kenya cuts

LGBTQ+ organizations in Kenya are grappling with deep funding cuts, which have forced layoffs, shrinking services and tough choices. Despite the struggles, organizations that serve queer communities are adapting.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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