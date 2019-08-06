Still More Pain Predicted For Oversold Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The losing streak has hit seven sessions now for the Taiwan stock market, which has stumbled almost 525 points or 5.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,425-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to the escalating trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index lost 125.63 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 10,423.41 after trading between 10,418.25 and 10,542.49.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial slid 0.32 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.25 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.83 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial gave away 0.99 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company sank 1.99 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 1.87 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 3.58 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.39 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 5.38 percent, MediaTek shed 1.27 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.03 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.49 percent and Taiwan Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower again on Monday, extending the recent selloff as the major averages fell to two-month closing lows.

The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.90 percent to 25,717.74, while the NASDAQ plummeted 278.03 points or 3.47 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P sank 87.31 points or 2.98 percent to 2,844.74.

Concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war weighed on Wall Street, with a drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueling speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.

China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.

According to reports, China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products, also raising concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as concerns over energy demand rose amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.97 or 1.7 percent at $54.69 a barrel.