15.04.2024 10:00:15
Still offline? Are you missing out on compensation for failed broadband in the UK?
Customers who suffer loss of service should get compensation without having to ask. But many, unaware of their rights and facing opaque rules, do notBroadband customers who suffer service failures may be missing out on money they are owed because they are unaware of their rights to automatic compensation.Under the telecoms regulator’s “automatic compensation” scheme, customers should receive set daily payments of up to £9.76 if an internet outage is not rectified after two days, or if an installation date is missed. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
