20.09.2023 04:25:31
Stitch Fix Earnings Miss Expectations, Customer Decline Continues, and Guidance Is Weak
Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 12.1% on Tuesday, following the online personalized-apparel retailer's release on the prior afternoon of its report for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended July 29). That price action was a reversal from Monday's after-hours trading session, in which the stock declined 6.6%. This reversal dynamic probably largely stems from the action of short-term traders, rather than long-term investors. The stock has a low price-per-share and a high short interest (short-sellers are those who bet that a stock's price will decline), which increases its volatility. The quick summary of the report: It was poor, with two relatively bright spots being that the company generated positive free cash flow, albeit largely stemming from cost-cutting measures, and that it's planning to exit the U.K. market, in which it has struggled to gain traction.
