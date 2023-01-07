Stitch Fix Just Took the First Step in Its Turnaround. Will It Pay Off for Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After an utter and complete collapse over the last two years, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is finally facing the music.The once-promising online styling service announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on Thursday and said it was cutting 20% of its salaried positions, its second round of layoffs in just a few months. It's also closing a distribution center in Salt Lake City that it opened in 2021. Katrina Lake, the founder and chair of the board, will become interim CEO for six months or until a successor is found. Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 9% on Thursday.