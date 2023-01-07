|
07.01.2023 15:10:00
Stitch Fix Just Took the First Step in Its Turnaround. Will It Pay Off for Investors?
After an utter and complete collapse over the last two years, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is finally facing the music.The once-promising online styling service announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on Thursday and said it was cutting 20% of its salaried positions, its second round of layoffs in just a few months. It's also closing a distribution center in Salt Lake City that it opened in 2021. Katrina Lake, the founder and chair of the board, will become interim CEO for six months or until a successor is found. Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 9% on Thursday.Continue reading
