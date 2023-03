Stitch Fix Stock Is Down 95% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) posted its latest earnings report on March 7. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 28, the online apparel retailer's revenue fell 20% year over year to $412 million and missed analysts' estimates by $1 million. Its net loss widened from $31 million to $66 million, or $0.58 per share, and missed expectations by $0.25.Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 63% to $4 million, which reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin from 2% to less than 1%.Those headline numbers were ugly, but Stitch Fix's stock barely budged following that report and remains 95% below its all-time high. Could it be a deep value play for investors who are willing to ride out the near-term headwinds?Continue reading