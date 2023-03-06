Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.03.2023 18:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Changes to Euronext Trading Symbols

STMicroelectronics Announces Changes to Euronext Trading Symbols

Geneva, March 6, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces that effective Monday, March 13, 2023, prior to the stock exchanges market openings, the trading symbols of STMicroelectronics common shares listed on Euronext will change. For the former Borsa Italiana (MTA) listing in Milan, it will become ‘STMMI’. For the Euronext Paris listing in Paris, it will become ‘STMPA’.

Given the migration of the Borsa Italiana markets onto the Euronext trading platform, it was necessary to create two separate trading symbols, as now the two order books will be traded in the same environment.

The ‘STM’ trading symbol on the New York Stock Exchange remains unchanged.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen

22.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.02.23 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.02.23 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.23 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 45,63 0,92% STMicroelectronics N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen