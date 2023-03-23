STMicroelectronics Announces Publication of IFRS 2022 Annual Report

And Dividend Proposal

Amsterdam (The Netherlands), March 23, 2023 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2022 Annual Report for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 on its website, and filed it with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The Annual Report, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) and a complete audited financial statement, is now available on www.st.com, and will be available on www.afm.nl. A hard copy version of the Annual Report will be available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.

The Supervisory Board has decided to propose at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.24 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below.

Transfer between New York (NY) and Dutch registered shares restricted: Quarter Ex-dividend Date Global Record Date Payment Date in Europe NYSE Payment Date: on or after From End of Business in NY on: Until Open of Business in NY on: Q2 2023 26-Jun-23 27-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 23-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 Q3 2023 18-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 20-Sep-23 Q4 2023 11-Dec-23 12-Dec-23 13-Dec-23 19-Dec-23 8-Dec-23 13-Dec-23 Q1 2024 18-Mar-24 19-Mar-24 20-Mar-24 26-Mar-24 15-Mar-24 20-Mar-24

