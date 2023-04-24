|
24.04.2023 14:00:00
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Apr 17, 2023 to Apr 21, 2023
AMSTERDAM – April 24, 2023 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Apr 17, 2023 to Apr 21, 2023 (the "Period”), of 240,473 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 44.7033 and for an overall price of EUR 10,749,938.71.
The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company.
The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
|Dates of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|17-Apr-23
|34,435
|45.8439
|1,578,634.70
|XPAR
|18-Apr-23
|49,754
|46.0569
|2,291,515.00
|XPAR
|19-Apr-23
|50,518
|45.3643
|2,291,713.71
|XPAR
|20-Apr-23
|52,484
|43.6477
|2,290,805.89
|XPAR
|21-Apr-23
|53,282
|43.1153
|2,297,269.41
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|240,473
|44.7033
|10,749,938.71
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 9,880,203 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.1% of the Company’s issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|20.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|30.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|42,71
|-0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLethargie: Dow knapp im Plus erwartet -- ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der Dow dürfte im MOntagshandel moderat zulegen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.