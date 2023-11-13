|
13.11.2023 14:00:00
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 06, 2023 to Nov 10, 2023
AMSTERDAM – November 13, 2023 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 06, 2023 to Nov 10, 2023 (the "Period”), of 211,722 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 38.2191 and for an overall price of EUR 8,091,823.92.
The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments.
The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
|Dates of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|6-Nov-23
|50,000
|38.2415
|1,912,075.00
|XPAR
|7-Nov-23
|35,000
|38.1490
|1,335,215.00
|XPAR
|8-Nov-23
|38,073
|38.2043
|1,454,552.31
|XPAR
|9-Nov-23
|40,000
|38.4138
|1,536,552.00
|XPAR
|10-Nov-23
|48,649
|38.0980
|1,853,429.60
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|211,722
|38.2191
|8,091,823.92
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 7,872,353 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
09:27
|Börse Paris: CAC 40 beginnt Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 am Freitagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Anleger in Paris halten sich zurück: CAC 40 fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Donnerstagshandel in Paris: So steht der CAC 40 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|03.11.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.09.23
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.23
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.23
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|38,73
|0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: ATX und DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street startet etwas tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starten mit leichten Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street startet etwas schwächer in die Montagssitzung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.