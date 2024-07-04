|
04.07.2024 15:00:00
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Geneva – July 4, 2024 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release second quarter 2024 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on July 25, 2024.
The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com.
STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and current business outlook on July 25, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).
A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until August 9, 2024.
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
