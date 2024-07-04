Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 15:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  

STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva – July 4, 2024STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release second quarter 2024 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on July 25, 2024.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and current business outlook on July 25, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until August 9, 2024.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen

04.07.24 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
03.07.24 STMicroelectronics Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.06.24 STMicroelectronics Outperform Bernstein Research
24.06.24 STMicroelectronics Equal Weight Barclays Capital
18.06.24 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 38,19 0,83% STMicroelectronics N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen