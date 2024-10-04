STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call and

Capital Markets Day Webcast

Geneva – October 4, 2024 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release third quarter 2024 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on October 31, 2024.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and current business outlook on October 31, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until November 15, 2024.

The Company will webcast live its 2024 Capital Markets Day meeting from Paris, France, on Wednesday, November 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:00 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

The live webcast featuring video, audio and presentation slides will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com . Copies of the presentations and a recording of the event will be made available at https://investors.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment