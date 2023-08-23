|
23.08.2023 22:40:00
STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2023 Semi Annual Accounts
STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2023 Semi Annual Accounts
Geneva, August 23, 2023 – STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2023 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).
The Company’s Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) are posted on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and the AFM’s website (www.afm.nl).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|28.06.23
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.23
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.23
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.23
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|43,33
|-0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- US-Börsen legen schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel vorwiegend fester
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.