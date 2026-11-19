(RTTNews) - Sto SE & Co. KGaA (STO3.DE) reported that, in the first nine months, consolidated turnover rose by 4.2% to 1.27 billion euros, and was thus slightly above expectations. Adjusted for net positive currency translation effects, this represents an increase of 4.1%. Consolidated earnings remained well below the levels seen in previous years. The company noted that, although the figure for the first nine months of 2026 was higher than in the previous year, the positive momentum has slowed down compared to the first half of the year.

Sto SE & Co. said its earnings forecast for 2026 as a whole remains unchanged, despite slightly higher turnover expectations. Consolidated turnover is likely to be slightly higher than the previously forecast figure of 1.62 billion euros. The company said future business development remains dependent, in particular, on weather conditions in the fourth quarter, geopolitical developments, and the associated consequences.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA shares are trading at 102.60 euros on Xetra, down 0.58%.

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