(RTTNews) - It's likely to be a mixed start for stocks in the U.S. market Wednesday morning, with investors reacting to Nvidia's update, and following geopolitical news.

Tech stocks may attract attention following Nvidia's upbeat earnings and outlook.

The Dow futures were down 0.14 percent, while the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures moved up 0.2 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.

Nvidia reported after trading hours on Tuesday that its net income climbed 105 percent to $65.3 billion in the third quarter, from $31.9 billion last year. Earnings per share grew 108 percent to $2.70 from prior year's $1.30.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, including an additional week, NVIDIA expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent. The company is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

Nvidia said its board unanimously accepted the company's co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Target Corp. reported that its total earnings came in at $1.211 billion or $2.65 per shares in the third quarter, compared with $689 million, or $1.51 per share a year ago.

On Tuesday, stocks moved mostly lower on Wall Street, extending the downward trend seen in recent sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months, falling 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42.

The S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq slid 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.

The weakness was due to lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.

In overseas trading, Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday despite Wall Street facing a fresh wave of selling pressure overnight on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade and expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Regional losses remained capped somewhat following blockbuster earnings and sales forecast from Nvidia.

The major European markets pared early gains and were down in negative territory a little while ago, as hot eurozone and UK inflation data weighed on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures were down $0.45 or 0.52 percent at 85.56 a barrel. Gold futures were down $110.80 or about 2.9 percent at $3,753.40.

In the currency market, the dollar index was up 0.33 percent at 103.81. The dollar was trading at 1.0972 against the Euro, gaining about 0.25 percent. Against Pound Sterling the dollar was up at 1.3168 a unit of the British currency. The dollar was little changed against the Japanese currency, trading at 159.39 yen a unit.