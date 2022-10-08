|
08.10.2022 13:20:00
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
The Nasdaq-100 index is made up of 101 companies, mostly from the technology sector, and its watched by some investors as a gauge of how the high-growth segment of the stock market is performing. A look at 2022 shows the performance is abysmal, with the index shedding 30% of its value since the start of the year.But after setting a fresh 52-week low just last week, the Nasdaq-100 is clearing attempting a recovery this week as investors digested some important U.S. economic data that came in better than expected. There are hints that inflation might be starting to ease, which could be a green light for tech stocks to stage a comeback. A big beneficiary of any sentiment shift in the markets would be Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Its world-class e-commerce business performed sluggishly this year as goods shot up in price and consumers tightened spending, so it has plenty to gain from an economic resurgence.Let's look at why investors should put Amazon stock near the top of their wish list if the see an economic recovery ramping up.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
