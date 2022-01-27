|
27.01.2022 12:30:00
Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip
All of a sudden, stocks are crashing.Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. The S&P 500 fell as much as 4% on Monday, and even though it recouped those losses by the end of the day, the volatility was enough to make any investor feel queasy. With high-priced stocks crumbling in the market rotation, this is a good time to add some value-priced stalwarts to your portfolio. Keep reading to see two stocks that should withstand any market crash.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!