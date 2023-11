Stock Market Correction: 2 Historically Cheap Growth Stocks I'd Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

One school of thought says the S&P 500 recently entered correction territory, which is typically defined as a 10% drop from a bull market peak. The index arguably slipped below that threshold last week, but that viewpoint is predicated on the idea that a new bull market started in June.Another school of thought says the S&P 500 never left bear market territory, which is usually defined as 20% decline from a bull market peak. The index last reached a record high on Jan. 3, 2022, and some investors believe it must reclaim that level before a new bull market begins.Either way, history makes it clear that the S&P 500 will eventually rebound, so investors should treat the current situation as a buying opportunity. Here's why I'd buy shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a heartbeat today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel