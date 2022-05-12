|
12.05.2022 13:15:00
Stock Market Correction: 4 No-Brainer Buys Right Now
A stock market correction is defined as a drop of 10% or more. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 17% from its high whereas the Nasdaq Composite index is down 27% from its previous high -- technically trading in bear-market territory.A 20%-plus drop happens every five to 10 years. It never feels good in the moment (you probably don't need me to tell you that). But these setbacks have always proven to be opportune moments to pick up great bargains on long-term investments.When the stock market is down around 20%, I get more aggressive in my buying. But I don't just look for what's down the most. I look for the best deals involving buy-and-hold opportunities. And shoemaker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), advertising-technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), financial-technology pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Latin American digital-commerce titan MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are four of the biggest no-brainers I see right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!