Stock Market Correction: Should You Really Be Investing Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 officially entered correction territory recently -- which means it's fallen by more than 10% since its peak in early January. There are many factors behind this recent sell-off, including the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates, rising inflation, surging COVID-19 infections, and general economic uncertainty among investors.This type of volatility can be daunting, especially if stock prices continue falling. It's normal to be concerned about your investments during periods of turbulence, and it may also be tempting to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes.However, pressing pause on investing can be more dangerous than it sounds. Here's why it pays to keep your money in the market -- even if stock prices keep dropping.Continue reading