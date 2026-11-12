Stock Market Crash: What History Says Comes Next After the Market's Big Single-Day Dip.

Earlier this month, on Nov. 5, the stock market experienced one of its biggest one-day declines in over a year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) dropped 4.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) sank 5.5%. That was the market's worst day since April 2, 2025, when President Trump announced his import tariffs.

While the tariff-induced declines could have signaled a broader sell-off, they weren’t, and the market fully recovered all its losses in just over a month. While this type of market rebound may seem unusual, it's not.

In fact, since 1981, the S&P 500 has recovered from its 10-worst single day declines within two months, eight of those times. Importantly, the S&P 500 has also generated a positive return one year after these big market dips nine out of 10 times, with an over 20% return on eight occasions.

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