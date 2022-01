Stock Market Crash: What Should You Do With Your Investments?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a challenging few weeks for investors. Cryptocurrency prices have plunged recently, and the Federal Reserve also announced it will be raising interest rates in an attempt to rein in surging inflation. Amid all this uncertainty, stock prices have also been falling.The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both finished their worst week since March 2020, and some investors are concerned that a crash could be looming.When the market is shaky, it can be tempting to withdraw your money in an attempt to salvage your investments before prices drop even further. However, there's a better strategy that could help you avoid losing money during a market crash.Continue reading