Scott Corporation Aktie
ISIN: AU000000SCC7
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27.08.2026 10:32:00
Stock Market Investors (and the Federal Reserve) Just Got Bad News from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
The U.S. stock market has rocketed higher in 2026 amid impressive corporate financial results, especially from artificial intelligence infrastructure companies in the technology sector. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have advanced 12% and 13%, respectively, year to date.However, stock market investors recently got worrisome news from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In response to elevated yields, he announced a more robust bond buyback program that could contribute to inflation, potentially pushing the Federal Reserve toward interest rate increases. And new rate-increase cycles have often led to market corrections in the past.Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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