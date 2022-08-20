|
20.08.2022 13:20:00
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Many investors believe that buying high-growth, speculative businesses is the only way to see outstanding returns over the long term. While that view has some validity, it also takes an investor who can stomach the volatility that comes with owning young, disruptive companies.But there are stable companies out there too with steady revenue and free-cash-flow improvements that have proven to be worthwhile investments. These unsung heroes tamp down the stock price volatility by generating consistently high returns, helping you sleep better at night and remain invested. Both Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) fit this latter description, and each has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index so far this year while also handily beating the index every year since 2014.Let's take a closer look at these two sturdy tech stocks providing relatively low volatility and see if they are worth considering for your portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
