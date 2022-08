Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These Top 3 Tech Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a strong rebound from the pandemic last year, the economy is slowing down, inflation is still at multi-decade highs, and interest rates are going up. Many stocks have been clobbered this year as a result. As of this writing, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down a respective 10% and 17% so far in 2022. Market turmoil doesn't have to keep you up at night, though. When the going gets tough, don't get fancy. Invest in tried-and-true businesses that are still growing at a healthy pace. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) aren't the most exciting stocks these days, but these three top tech stocks are great buys right now. Here's why.Let's start our discussion of the tech titan frenemies with Alphabet, parent to ubiquitous internet search engine Google. Some 80% of Alphabet's revenue is still tied to advertising of some sort, and 70% of that advertising revenue comes specifically from Google Search ads. Advertising is sensitive to macroeconomic economic health. In tough times, many businesses cut marketing spending. The market has thus been worrying that Alphabet's empire could be headed for a decline if a recession hits this year or next. Continue reading