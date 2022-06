Stock Market Meltdown: 2 Overlooked Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dramatic plunges from the major indexes like we've seen lately are frightening enough to scare off most investors. With the S&P 500 index down more than 20% and the tech stock-laden Nasdaq Composite down about 30% this year, buying stocks while they're on the way up hasn't been an option.If you take a long-term approach, though, there hasn't been a better time to put your money to work in the stock market since 2009. That's because stocks tend to fall much faster than they rise, but over time, they rise more than they fall. A recent examination of past bear markets and the S&P 500 found that during the last century, the index has never suffered a negative 20-year period.Nobody knows when plunging markets will find a bottom, but the best stocks will most likely bounce back once it does. These two cybersecurity stocks are heavily discounted from the peak prices they reached last year. Here's why they have a better-than-average chance to come roaring back.Continue reading