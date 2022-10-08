|
08.10.2022 12:13:00
Stock Market Meltdown: Is It Finally Time to Buy Upstart?
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was a stock market darling that rocketed higher during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the gains didn't last very long. Shares of Upstart have fallen more than 90% from their peak in 2021.You wouldn't know it by looking at the stock price, but Upstart's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform is more popular than ever. Could this stock be a bargain at recent prices, or is it still too risky?Before wondering if Upstart is a good stock to buy now, we should understand why the stock has been hammered mercilessly.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
