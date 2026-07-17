Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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17.07.2026 18:38:30
Stock Market Midday, July 17: Netflix Plunges and Stocks Slide as Semiconductor Sell-Off Deepens
As of noon ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is down 1.06% to 25,607.34, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has fallen 0.57% to 7,491.11, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading down 0.08% to 52,511.32 as a deepening semiconductor sell-off and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on high-growth leadership.Gold prices have risen 0.78% to $4,019.01 as of midday ET, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is down 0.03% to 4.54%. Energy and real estate are this morning’s leading sectors, while communications stocks and industrials are sinking. High-growth technology shares are under broad pressure, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) both dropping this morning. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares tumbled over 7% after the streaming giant issued disappointing forward-looking guidance. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) slipped on reports of a ransomware cyberattack at its Fairlife milk company. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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