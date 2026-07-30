Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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30.07.2026 18:32:24
Stock Market Midday, July 30: Microsoft Soars 15%, Boosting Tech Stocks
As of 12.13 PM ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 2.61% to 25,0810 as technology stocks rally, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained 1.29% to 7,422. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) rose 0.81% to 52,010 as markets start to recover from yesterday's losses.Gold is trading up 1.65% to $4,105.90 as of midday, and the 10-Year Treasury yield rose 0.04% to 4.66%. Technology stocks gained 4.31% this morning, while real estate and healthcare stocks are underperforming.Microsoft Corp soared 15.5% this morning as investors digested yesterday’s impressive after-the-bell results. Sprouts Farmers Market also surged following a second-quarter earnings beat. Micron Technology is rallying as strong results from Samsung Electronics boosted semiconductors. Meanwhile, Teladoc Health plummeted over 26.8% on a guidance cut, and Corning started to recover after issuing disappointing guidance earlier this week. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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