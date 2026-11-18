NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.11.2026 18:10:02
Stock Market Midday, Nov. 18: Nvidia Doubles Revenue, but Wall Street's Sell-Off Continues
Wall Street's recent sell-off continued on Wednesday, November 18, as another round of strong corporate earnings, headlined by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), failed to restore investor confidence. As of 11:32 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) was down 0.48% to 7,305, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged 0.08% lower to 24,308. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) led the declines, falling 1.17% to 50,167 as weakness in healthcare and software stocks pushed the index closer to the psychologically important 50,000 level.
Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with gold tumbling 3.10% to $3,744.30. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly to 5.10%, remaining near recent highs. Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks provided some pockets of strength, while communication services lagged. Despite encouraging corporate earnings, elevated valuations and persistently high borrowing costs continue to weigh on broader investor sentiment.
Retail stocks provided a bright spot amid the broader market sell-off, with The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) surging 10.40% and Target (NYSE:TGT) climbing 5.57% following encouraging quarterly earnings and raised full-year guidance. The results offer some reassurance about the strength of consumer spending heading into the critical holiday shopping season.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,30
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|138,86
|1,12%