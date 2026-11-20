As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had plunged 2.80% to 23,210, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.54% to 7,065, approaching the psychologically important 7,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fared considerably better, edging 0.10% lower to 49,048.

Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with gold tumbling 3.73% to $3,547.90, while the 10-year Treasury yield eased three basis points to 5.04%. Consumer staples led sector performance as investors gravitated toward more defensive areas of the market, while technology suffered the heaviest losses.

Semiconductor stocks were among the hardest hit on Friday, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) tumbling 11.03% as concerns surrounding firmware security and alleged ties to blacklisted Chinese companies continued to weigh on shares. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) plunged 12.03% amid the intensifying semiconductor sell-off, reflecting growing investor concerns surrounding chip valuations and the outlook for memory demand.

Continue reading