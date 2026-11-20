AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
20.11.2026 18:00:02
Stock Market Midday, Nov. 20: Nasdaq Plunges Nearly 3% as AMD and Micron Lead a Brutal Semiconductor Sell-Off
As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had plunged 2.80% to 23,210, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.54% to 7,065, approaching the psychologically important 7,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fared considerably better, edging 0.10% lower to 49,048.
Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with gold tumbling 3.73% to $3,547.90, while the 10-year Treasury yield eased three basis points to 5.04%. Consumer staples led sector performance as investors gravitated toward more defensive areas of the market, while technology suffered the heaviest losses.
Semiconductor stocks were among the hardest hit on Friday, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) tumbling 11.03% as concerns surrounding firmware security and alleged ties to blacklisted Chinese companies continued to weigh on shares. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) plunged 12.03% amid the intensifying semiconductor sell-off, reflecting growing investor concerns surrounding chip valuations and the outlook for memory demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
20.11.26
|US approved sale of Nvidia and AMD chips to Chinese companies (Financial Times)
|
19.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|AMD shares fall after short seller report on China links (Financial Times)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|384,05
|-14,18%
|Nasdaq Inc
|93,70
|-0,95%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|14,50
|-3,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.