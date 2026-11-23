Wall Street staged a strong rebound on Monday, November 23, as investors returned to equities following last week's steep sell-off. Renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, fueled by Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO, helped propel major indexes sharply higher, reversing some of the losses suffered during the recent market downturn.

As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had surged 6.79% to 24,152, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) jumped 5.00% to 7,256. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 3.26% to 49,715, reflecting a broad recovery in investor sentiment.

The rebound extended beyond equities, with gold climbing 4.40% to $3,670. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield declined 12 basis points to 4.92%, providing some relief to investors concerned about elevated borrowing costs.

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