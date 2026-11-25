Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
25.11.2026 18:17:05
Stock Market Midday, Nov. 25: Nasdaq Plunges 4% as AI Sell-Off Deepens and Inflation Remains Stubborn
As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had plunged 3.98% to 22,789, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.69% to 7,008, approaching the psychologically important 7,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) declined 1.36% to 49,336, reflecting widespread selling pressure across major indexes.
Selling extended beyond equities, with gold tumbling 3.01% to $3,454.60, while the 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 4.91%. Energy stocks outperformed the broader market, while consumer discretionary shares suffered the steepest losses. The simultaneous weakness in stocks and gold suggests investors are increasingly prioritizing liquidity as uncertainty surrounding inflation, interest rates, and corporate earnings continues to weigh on sentiment.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) bucked the broader market downturn, surging 11.04% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and issuing an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2027. Meanwhile, Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) plunged 19.90% after its revenue forecast disappointed investors, raising concerns about the company's near-term growth prospects.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|98,10
|0,72%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,40
|-0,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.