As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had plunged 3.98% to 22,789, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.69% to 7,008, approaching the psychologically important 7,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) declined 1.36% to 49,336, reflecting widespread selling pressure across major indexes.

Selling extended beyond equities, with gold tumbling 3.01% to $3,454.60, while the 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 4.91%. Energy stocks outperformed the broader market, while consumer discretionary shares suffered the steepest losses. The simultaneous weakness in stocks and gold suggests investors are increasingly prioritizing liquidity as uncertainty surrounding inflation, interest rates, and corporate earnings continues to weigh on sentiment.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) bucked the broader market downturn, surging 11.04% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and issuing an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2027. Meanwhile, Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) plunged 19.90% after its revenue forecast disappointed investors, raising concerns about the company's near-term growth prospects.

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