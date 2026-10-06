Stock Market Midday, Oct. 6: S&P 500 Sets New High, Nuclear Stocks Surge

As of 11:38 AM ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 0.85% to 7,840 to reach fresh all-time highs, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 0.88% to 27,718, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading 0.69% higher to 51,622as falling oil prices ease inflation concerns.

Gold is trading 0.64% higher at $44,166.19, and the 10-Year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 5.27%. Healthcare was the only sector to fall this morning, while real estate and industrial stocks showed notable strength.

Nuclear stocks are surging, as a Constellation Energy Corporation deal with Alphabet's Google boosted the sector, including Vistra and Talen Energy. Marvell Technology has jumped over 7% after its investor day revenue plans impressed analysts. Meanwhile, Dell Technologies is up as it expands its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to deliver improved performance. CrowdStrike has climbed 3.78% on bullish analyst sentiment.

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