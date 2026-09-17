Stock Market Midday, Sept. 17: Stocks Rebound From Post Fed Sell-off, Generac soars 20%

As of 11:31 AM ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 1.54% to 26,379, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 1.01% to 7,628, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) has risen 0.55% to 51,745 as investors looked beyond yesterday's post-Fed sell-off.

Gold is trading at $4,364.66, up 2.37%, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 6 basis points to 4.95%. The energy sector saw the biggest drop, while technology and healthcare stocks outperformed.

CoreWeave fell by almost 4% this morning after it announced a $3 billion convertible bond sale. Investors are increasingly cautious about tech firms taking on debt to fund artificial intelligence (AI) buildouts. Memory stocks gained, including Sandisk and Micron Technology. Generac soared almost 20% on news of an Amazon data center deal.

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