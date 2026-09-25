Stock Market Midday, Sept. 25: AI Momentum Lifts Markets as Akamai Soars on Anthropic Deal

As of 11:41 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is up 0.35% to 51,531, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 0.11% to 26,969, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up 0.12% to 7,713 as artificial intelligence (AI) momentum helps the market withstand rising Treasury yields.

Gold is down 0.07% to $4,275.45, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is climbing 5 basis points to 5.21%. Technology and utilities are the top-gaining sectors, while energy and communication stocks fell the most.

Akamai Technologies surged 15% in after-market trading yesterday following an $11.6 billion cloud services deal with AI developer Anthropic. The stock pared gains this morning, but the agreement establishes its place as a serious infrastructure provider. Moderna extended yesterday's gains on growing optimism about its cancer vaccine. Zscaler tumbled 9% on news of management changes.

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