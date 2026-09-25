Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
25.09.2026 18:20:18
Stock Market Midday, Sept. 25: AI Momentum Lifts Markets as Akamai Soars on Anthropic Deal
As of 11:41 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is up 0.35% to 51,531, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 0.11% to 26,969, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up 0.12% to 7,713 as artificial intelligence (AI) momentum helps the market withstand rising Treasury yields.
Gold is down 0.07% to $4,275.45, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is climbing 5 basis points to 5.21%. Technology and utilities are the top-gaining sectors, while energy and communication stocks fell the most.
Akamai Technologies surged 15% in after-market trading yesterday following an $11.6 billion cloud services deal with AI developer Anthropic. The stock pared gains this morning, but the agreement establishes its place as a serious infrastructure provider. Moderna extended yesterday's gains on growing optimism about its cancer vaccine. Zscaler tumbled 9% on news of management changes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Akamai Inc.
|100,02
|3,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.