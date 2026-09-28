Stock Market Midday, Sept. 28: Stocks Slide as Yields Rise, MongoDB Tumbles

As of 11:56 AM ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is down 0.78% to 7,684, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has fallen 0.90% to 26,823, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading 0.72% lower at 51,465 as geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs weigh on risk appetite.

Gold is down 3.83% to $4,122.91, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is up 8 basis points to 5.26%. Energy and consumer defensive stocks are the biggest gainers, with many sectors in the red. Consumer cyclicals and communication services fell the most.

Nvidia Corporation is climbing after the chipmaker announced a massive $150 billion share buyback, while MongoDB, Inc. is cratering following the surprise departure of its CEO. President and CEO, Chirantan "CJ" Desai, is moving to Meta Platforms. Chipmakers, including Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, fell on artificial intelligence safety concerns.

Continue reading