Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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29.09.2026 18:26:54
Stock Market Midday, Sept. 29: Stocks Edge Lower Despite $2 Trillion Anthropic Valuation
As of 11:42 AM ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is down 0.25% to 7,665, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has slipped 0.10% to 26,793, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading 0.54% lower to 51,205 as persistent yield pressure offsets optimism surrounding new artificial intelligence dealmaking.
Gold is up 1.00% to $4,156.56, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is rising 4 basis points to 5.28%. Utilities is leading the session as the top-gaining sector, while financial services and healthcare decline.
Cboe Global Markets is surging as trading volumes remain elevated on news that it extended its exclusive licensing agreement with S&P Dow Jones. Advanced Micro Devices is extending yesterday's gains after it announced an $8.2 billion acquisition of AI start-up World Labs. Boeing shares started to bounce back following yesterday's software glitch news.
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