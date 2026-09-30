RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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30.09.2026 18:19:33
Stock Market Midday, Sept. 30: Markets Rise on Softer Inflation Data, Investors Await Micron Earnings
As of 11:37 AM ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 1.02% to 27,072, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 0.58% to 7,715, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.03% to 51,336 following softer-than-expected inflation data.
Gold is down 0.60% to $4,157.79, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 5.28%. Communication and utilities are leading the session gainers, while financial services and consumer defensive stocks are underperforming.
Robinhood Markets fell despite positive analyst reaction to the launch of its AI-driven strategy tools. Investors are watching sector bellwether Micron Technology, when it reports earnings after the bell for guidance about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Moderna tumbled over 7% after a Citi downgrade.
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