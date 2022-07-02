Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors of all stripes look up to Warren Buffett as someone who knows how to make money no matter what the stock market throws at him. Since he acquired Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the defunct textile mill has grown into a conglomerate with a $594 billion market cap.Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have delivered gains at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% over the past 57 years. In its early days, the conglomerate dealt with more inflation than we're seeing today, and since then it's survived a handful of nasty recessions and come out the other end shining like a new dime.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) are some of the largest holdings in Berkshire's portfolio. Here's how both of these stocks are poised to deliver market-beating gains for patient investors. Continue reading