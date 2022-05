Stock Market Plunge: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perhaps no type of stock has suffered more than growth tech stocks. The Ark Innovation ETF, which invests most of its assets in this sector, has dropped by over two-thirds from its 2021 high, and a few individual stocks have fallen by more than 90%. Unfortunately, such conditions make investing painful for even the most seasoned investors, and others may want to exit the market completely amid such disappointments.However, the market has historically recovered from downturns worse than this current one. Moreover, attractive price points on many growth stocks await investors who can keep their faith in the market amid the pain. Given their massively discounted valuations, growth-oriented investors may want to consider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading